Apple fixes bugs in iPhone 14 series: with iOS 16 update: All details

Furthermore, Apple notes that users might be facing one or more of these bugs. First, iPhone 14 series users can’t receive iMessages and FaceTime calls. Secondly, users are seeing a Green message bubble instead of a Blue bubble while sending a message to another Apple device. Third, a single conversation might show up as two separate threads. Moreover, the person receiving the message might see a user’s message coming from a different account, as per the Apple’s support website.