Apple fixes bugs in iPhone 14 series: with iOS 16 update: All details

Apple states that iMessage and FaceTime might not be working Properly on the latest iPhone 14 series handsets. According to Apple, this could be because of several bugs. The smartphone brand has published a list of issues that users might be facing after setting up their new smartphones.
Apple, an American technology giant, reveals that FaceTime and iMessage features might not work well on its recently launched iPhone 14 series due to some identified bugs. The Cupertino-based company has said that the issues have been fixed in the latest version of iOS 16 and it recommends iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro model users to update their handset to the latest iOS version.
According to Apple, the iPhone 14 series users might not be able to receive iMessages and FaceTime calls, or see a Green bubble instead of a Blue bubble while sending a text to another Apple device.
The Cupertino-based company highlights via a support page on its website that iMessage and FaceTime might not be working Properly on the latest iPhone 14 series handsets. Apple states that this could be because of several bugs. The smartphone brand has published a list of issues that users might be facing after setting up their new smartphones.
Furthermore, Apple notes that users might be facing one or more of these bugs. First, iPhone 14 series users can’t receive iMessages and FaceTime calls. Secondly, users are seeing a Green message bubble instead of a Blue bubble while sending a message to another Apple device. Third, a single conversation might show up as two separate threads. Moreover, the person receiving the message might see a user’s message coming from a different account, as per the Apple’s support website.
“iOS 16 brings a redesigned Lock Screen with new ways to customize and widgets for information at a glance," said Apple iOS 16 update website. Big updates to Messages lets a user edit or unsend a message that was just sent and Visual Look Up lets users lift the subject of an image from the background and copy and paste it in apps like Mail and Messages. iOS 16 also includes new updates to Mail, Maps, Wallet, Health, News, and more, according to Apple.
Here’s how to upgrade to latest iOS 16.
STEP 1 Make sure your device is plugged in and connected to the internet with Wi-Fi.
STEP 2 Go to Settings > General > Software Update.
