Apple fixes key iPhone 16 issues in iOS 18.0.1 update, iOS 18.1 with new features to arrive Soon
Apple has released iOS 18.0.1 to address bugs reported by users since the launch of iOS 18. This update focuses on fixing touchscreen responsiveness and iMessage glitches, ensuring a smoother experience until iOS 18.1, which will introduce new features, is released later this month.
Apple has recently released iOS 18.0.1, a software update aimed at addressing several bugs that users have encountered since the global rollout of iOS 18. While users of the iPhone 16 series and iPhone 15 Pro models eagerly await the introduction of Apple’s anticipated Intelligence features in iOS 18.1, this interim update brings crucial bug fixes and security patches, reported HT Tech.