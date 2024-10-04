Explore
Apple fixes key iPhone 16 issues in iOS 18.0.1 update, iOS 18.1 with new features to arrive Soon

Livemint

Apple has released iOS 18.0.1 to address bugs reported by users since the launch of iOS 18. This update focuses on fixing touchscreen responsiveness and iMessage glitches, ensuring a smoother experience until iOS 18.1, which will introduce new features, is released later this month.

Apple has recently released iOS 18.0.1, a software update aimed at addressing several bugs that users have encountered since the global rollout of iOS 18.

Apple has recently released iOS 18.0.1, a software update aimed at addressing several bugs that users have encountered since the global rollout of iOS 18. While users of the iPhone 16 series and iPhone 15 Pro models eagerly await the introduction of Apple’s anticipated Intelligence features in iOS 18.1, this interim update brings crucial bug fixes and security patches, reported HT Tech.

Since iOS 18 launched last month, some users have reported minor technical issues, including problems with touchscreen responsiveness, glitches in iMessage, and unexpected battery drain.

According to the report, iPhone 16 owners have faced challenges with their devices not responding to touch inputs in specific situations, prompting Apple to address these complaints with the iOS 18.0.1 update.

Key Improvements in iOS 18.0.1

The release notes for iOS 18.0.1 highlight the following fixes:

  • The touchscreen may become unresponsive in certain conditions on iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro models.
  • The Ultra Wide camera may freeze during macro video recording in 4K HDR mode when HDR is disabled on iPhone 16 Pro models.
  • Messages may unexpectedly crash when replying to a message containing a shared Apple Watch face.

This update prioritises solving these issues, ensuring a smoother experience for users until the more feature-rich iOS 18.1 arrives.

iOS 18.1 to Bring Apple Intelligence Features

Reportedly, Apple is also preparing to launch iOS 18.1, which is expected to introduce the much-awaited Apple Intelligence features alongside other enhancements. The update is slated for release in October, with industry insiders predicting it could drop after October 20, based on the historical release dates of previous updates like iOS 17.1, iOS 16.1, and iOS 15.1.

As users await the arrival of iOS 18.1, iOS 18.0.1 serves as a critical interim release to resolve immediate concerns while paving the way for the more comprehensive update coming later this month.

 

Published: 04 Oct 2024, 10:03 PM IST
