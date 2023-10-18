Apple fixes screen burn-in issue with iOS 17.1 RC update; introduces new features! All details here
Apple rolls out iOS 17.1 RC update to address issues with iPhone 15 models and screen burn-in.
Apple has reportedly rolled out the Release Candidate (RC) versions of iOS 17.1 to both the public testers and developers. iOS 17 is the latest operating system for iPhones and it became available to users worldwide last month, bringing new features like Live Voicemail, Contact Posters, and the Journal app. Although the release has gone quite well, some iPhone 15 users initially had problems with their phones getting too hot, but this issue was fixed with an iOS 17 update.