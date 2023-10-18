Apple has reportedly rolled out the Release Candidate (RC) versions of iOS 17.1 to both the public testers and developers. iOS 17 is the latest operating system for iPhones and it became available to users worldwide last month, bringing new features like Live Voicemail, Contact Posters, and the Journal app. Although the release has gone quite well, some iPhone 15 users initially had problems with their phones getting too hot, but this issue was fixed with an iOS 17 update.

The California based tech giant is now getting ready to launch iOS 17.1, and in preparation for that, they have released the iOS 17.1 Release Candidate (RC).

According to a report from MacRumors, Apple released the iOS 17.1 RC update on Tuesday to address problems that were affecting some devices, especially the new iPhone 15 models. One of the problems was about images staying on the screen, which users thought was screen burn-in at first. But Apple has now fixed it with this update, suggesting it could have been a software issue rather than a hardware one. The update notes say it resolves an issue that could make images stick on the screen.

Another problem Apple users faced in recent months was their screen time resetting by itself. This issue has also been recognized and fixed, as mentioned in the release notes, along with improved synchronization among all Apple devices.

While the Journal app is still missing, the iOS 17.1 RC update introduces some new features. Apple users who use Airdrop a lot no longer have to be very close to each other. With this update, they can send files over the internet. The update also makes some adjustments to the always-on display for the iPhone 14 and 15 Pro models.

Apple Music users can now choose their favorite songs, playlists, albums, and more, and these will be added to their library. Additionally, the Apple Music app will use users' favorite music to give recommendations. Song suggestions also now appear at the bottom of playlists.

