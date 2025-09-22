Apple Foldable iPhone to resemble two iPhone Airs side by side, launch expected in 2026: Mark Gurman

Apple is reportedly preparing to launch its highly anticipated foldable iPhone next year, offering a design that could revolutionise the smartphone market. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the device is expected to resemble two iPhone Air models placed side by side, featuring an ultra-thin titanium chassis.

Design inspired by iPhone Air? The foldable iPhone is said to be the culmination of Apple’s experimentation with the iPhone Air, suggesting that the Air may have served as a testing ground for foldable technology. Gurman described the design as a “technical achievement” that emphasises both elegance and durability.

In terms of production, the foldable iPhone is likely to be manufactured primarily in China, despite earlier reports hinting at assembly in India. Gurman indicated that at least a portion of production will take place in China.

Expected pricing and availability Price-wise, the device is expected to carry a premium, with estimates starting around $2,000, aligning with previous speculation that suggested a range between $2,100 and $2,300.

As for availability, Apple is anticipated to unveil the foldable iPhone alongside the iPhone 18 series next autumn, with a possible release in October or November. The September 2026 event is expected to mark the official announcement, continuing Apple’s tradition of autumn product launches.

The introduction of a foldable iPhone could mark a major leap in smartphone design, blending cutting-edge materials and form factors in a device unlike anything Apple has released before.

Also Read | Inside the iPhone Air: How Apple created its slimmest iPhone yet

Also Read | iOS 26 problems list: What users are facing and how Apple plans to fix them

In separate news, Apple’s latest iPhone Air, now the slimmest model in the lineup, has been examined by repair experts at iFixit, revealing a design that combines striking thinness with surprisingly practical repair options. At just 5.6mm in thickness, this marks the most substantial redesign of the iPhone series in recent years.