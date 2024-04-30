Apple forms secretive AI lab in Zurich, hiring 36 ex-Google experts to target advanced AI development: Report
Apple has reportedly established a ‘Vision Lab’ in Zurich to focus on advanced AI research, hiring 36 ex-Google experts since 2018. Reportedly, the lab aims to develop AI models for text and visual applications.
Apple has assembled a team of artificial intelligence (AI) experts from Google in a secretive European laboratory in Zurich, according to the Financial Times. Reportedly, the laboratory, referred to as "Vision Lab," appears to focus on building advanced AI models and products, with a specific interest in text and visual-based AI systems similar to those behind OpenAI's popular chatbot, ChatGPT.