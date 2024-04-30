Apple has reportedly established a ‘Vision Lab’ in Zurich to focus on advanced AI research, hiring 36 ex-Google experts since 2018. Reportedly, the lab aims to develop AI models for text and visual applications.

Apple has assembled a team of artificial intelligence (AI) experts from Google in a secretive European laboratory in Zurich, according to the Financial Times. Reportedly, the laboratory, referred to as "Vision Lab," appears to focus on building advanced AI models and products, with a specific interest in text and visual-based AI systems similar to those behind OpenAI's popular chatbot, ChatGPT. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The publication identified that since 2018, Apple has hired 36 specialists from Google, following the recruitment of John Giannandrea, Google's former head of AI, as Apple's top AI executive. Additionally, the Zurich lab has attracted notable AI experts, including ex-Google employees like Bengio and Ruoming Pang, adds the report.

Apple's primary AI development centers are located in California and Seattle, but the Zurich lab reportedly represents the company's increased commitment to AI. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As per the report, the company has also acquired AI startups FaceShift (virtual reality) and Fashwall (image recognition), likely fueling its interest in establishing the new lab in Switzerland.

Despite other tech giants like Google, Microsoft, and Samsung having made significant AI advancements, Apple's entry into the field has been slower. According to Ruslan Salakhutdinov from Carnegie Mellon University, who has connections to Apple through his startup Perpetual Machines, Apple's delay can be attributed to a cautious approach to AI development. He noted that the company is hesitant to release AI systems without full control over them.

Apple's AI ambitions are expected to materialize in the upcoming iOS 18 update, introducing generative AI features to various applications, including Siri, Spotlight, Shortcuts, Apple Music, Messages, Health, Keynote, Numbers, and Pages. These features will likely be powered by on-device large language models (LLMs). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

While the exact details of Apple's Vision Lab in Zurich remain under wraps, the hiring of top talent and the company's acquisitions in the AI space suggest a strong push toward advanced AI technology. Apple's meticulous approach to AI development could pave the way for new innovations in the coming years.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!