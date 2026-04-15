Apple found X and Grok apps in ‘violation’ of App Store guidelines, demanded immediate changes: Report

Apple privately threatened to remove the Grok app from the App Store earlier this year after users generated sexualised deepfakes of women and children, according to a report by NBC News. The report notes Apple revealed the details in a recent letter to US senators.

Notably, after the controversy around non-consensual sexual images picked up pace, there was a lot of pressure on Apple to remove the X and Grok apps from its App Store over violation of its policies. A group of Democratic senators had even written to Apple Chief Tim Cook to suspend the two apps from its App Store for spreading child sexual abuse material.

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However, the new NBC report now notes that while Apple remained silent during the whole controversy, the company had internally “found X and Grok in violation of its guidelines”. The Cupertino-based tech giant had also contacted the xAI team and asked the developers for a clear plan to improve content moderation.

The report further notes that X went on to submit an update for Grok, which Apple rejected because the “changes didn’t go far enough.” Apple reportedly only accepted the changes after the company submitted a second round of versions for both the apps but still noted that the Grok app "remained out of compliance”.

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In a letter to US senators seen by NBC News via 9to5Mac, the company wrote, “Apple reviewed the next submissions made by the developers and determined that X had substantially resolved its violations, but the Grok app remained out of compliance.”

“As a result, we rejected the Grok submission and notified the developer that additional changes to remedy the violation would be required, or the app could be removed from the App Store. […] Following further engagement and changes by the Grok developer, we determined that Grok had substantially improved and therefore approved its latest submission,” it added.

X responds to the controversy: The social media behemoth has responded to the new NBC report via the official X Safety handle, categorically stating that it has extensive safeguards in place for preventing misuse by users.