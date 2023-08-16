Apple' Foxconn commences production of iPhone 15 in Tamil Nadu, strengthening operations in India: Report2 min read 16 Aug 2023, 01:19 PM IST
Apple's upcoming iPhone 15 is reportedly entering production in Tamil Nadu, India, as the company aims to reduce manufacturing disparities with China. The move is part of Apple's broader initiative to diversify its manufacturing beyond China and reduce supply chain vulnerabilities.
The upcoming iPhone 15 from Apple Inc. is now reportedly entering the production phase in Tamil Nadu, as part of the company's efforts to reduce the disparity between its manufacturing operations in India and its primary production hub in China.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message