The upcoming iPhone 15 from Apple Inc. is now reportedly entering the production phase in Tamil Nadu, as part of the company's efforts to reduce the disparity between its manufacturing operations in India and its primary production hub in China.

A facility operated by Foxconn Technology Group in Sriperumbudur, Tamil Nadu is gearing up to dispatch the latest iPhone units shortly after their initial rollout from Chinese factories, reported Bloomberg. This move is aimed at rapidly ramping up the quantity of new iPhones manufactured in India, according to individuals acquainted with the situation.

As per the report, Apple is engaged in a multiyear initiative to broaden its manufacturing beyond China. This move aims to reduce supply chain vulnerabilities for its critical products, given the increasing uncertainty in trade due to tensions between Washington and Beijing.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration in India has endeavored to strengthen its relationship with the United States while positioning the country as a prominent manufacturing center.

Reportedly, the objective for the current year is to further align the shipment schedules from India and China, although suppliers remain uncertain about achieving this goal. The individuals providing this information preferred to remain anonymous since it is not publicly disclosed.

The extent of iPhone 15 production in India will hinge on the accessibility of components, predominantly sourced through imports, and the seamless scaling up of production lines at the Foxconn facility situated near Chennai, adds the report.

Anticipated to be unveiled around September 12, the upcoming iPhone represents a significant advancement for the device after a span of three years. Notable enhancements encompass a substantial upgrade to the camera system across all variants, while the Pro models are set to incorporate an enhanced 3-nanometer A16 processor.

The forthcoming lineup of smartphones plays a pivotal role in revitalizing sales, as Apple recently announced its third consecutive quarter of diminishing sales due to lackluster consumer interest in crucial markets such as the US, China, and Europe.

Additional Apple suppliers operating in India, including Pegatron Corp. and a Wistron Corp. facility that is in the process of being acquired by the Tata Group, are also expected to commence iPhone 15 assembly, as per Bloomberg.

