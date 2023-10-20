Apple gears up for foldable iPad production in 2024: Report
Apple is reportedly preparing for the launch of its first foldable iPad, expected to be released in late 2024.
Apple's entry into the foldable device market, which it has previously avoided, appears to be on the horizon. While initial media reports speculated about the development of a foldable iPad rather than a foldable iPhone, largely based on the insights of prominent analysts, it now seems that there is growing evidence to support this claim. A recent report suggests that a foldable iPad is slated for production in the coming year and may even be available for purchase during that same timeframe.