Apple is reportedly preparing for the launch of its first foldable iPad, expected to be released in late 2024.

Apple's entry into the foldable device market, which it has previously avoided, appears to be on the horizon. While initial media reports speculated about the development of a foldable iPad rather than a foldable iPhone, largely based on the insights of prominent analysts, it now seems that there is growing evidence to support this claim. A recent report suggests that a foldable iPad is slated for production in the coming year and may even be available for purchase during that same timeframe. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As reported by DigiTimes, Apple is making preparations and coordinating with its suppliers for the introduction of its inaugural foldable iPad. According to supply chain insiders, limited-scale production of this foldable iPad is expected to commence by late 2024.

Reportedly, Apple is determined to establish its presence in the foldable device market, although it has not yet submitted its design for this project. The source also suggests that Apple will initially explore the use of this technology in larger devices like the iPad before extending it to iPhones, adds the report. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to insights received by the publication, Apple's primary objective is to attain cost-effective production by adopting a more straightforward design approach. Additionally, the source of the publication asserts that Apple's decision to prioritize the iPad over the iPhone is influenced by the similarity between iPadOS and the iOS operating system used in iPhones.

Another factor motivating Apple's choice to debut its foldable technology with the iPad is the associated risks, considering that the iPad contributes a smaller portion to Apple's overall revenue compared to the pivotal iPhone product.

Meanwhile, Apple has reportedly rolled out the Release Candidate (RC) versions of iOS 17.1 to both the public testers and developers. iOS 17 is the latest operating system for iPhones and it became available to users worldwide last month, bringing new features like Live Voicemail, Contact Posters, and the Journal app. Although the release has gone quite well, some iPhone 15 users initially had problems with their phones getting too hot, but this issue was fixed with an iOS 17 update. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

