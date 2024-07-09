Apple gears up for iPad and AirPods production in India amid $14 billion iPhone success: Report
Apple is reportedly revisiting plans to produce iPads in India and seeking a local manufacturing partner after previous setbacks. It is also expectedly gearing up to commence AirPods production in India by early 2025, along with boosting component production through collaborations.
California-based Apple has reportedly ramped up its manufacturing operations in India, producing $14 billion worth of iPhones in the last fiscal year. In a strategic move to diversify production beyond China, the tech giant could plan to include iPads and AirPods in its Indian manufacturing portfolio.