Apple is reportedly revisiting plans to produce iPads in India and seeking a local manufacturing partner after previous setbacks. It is also expectedly gearing up to commence AirPods production in India by early 2025, along with boosting component production through collaborations.

California-based Apple has reportedly ramped up its manufacturing operations in India, producing $14 billion worth of iPhones in the last fiscal year. In a strategic move to diversify production beyond China, the tech giant could plan to include iPads and AirPods in its Indian manufacturing portfolio.

According to sources cited by Moneycontrol, Apple's earlier collaboration with China-based BYD for iPad production was halted due to geopolitical restrictions. Now, Apple is resuming its efforts and may soon secure an Indian partner to kickstart iPad manufacturing. Additionally, Apple is gearing up to commence AirPods production in India by early 2025.

The company is also looking to boost the production of components for AirPods wireless charging cases through Jabil in India, adds the report. Trial production of these components has already begun in Pune, and Apple is considering a similar collaboration with Taiwan's Foxconn. Pending successful quality testing and approval, Jabil will increase commercial production of these parts to meet both export and domestic demand.

As per the publication, the Indian government is reportedly encouraging Apple to expand its manufacturing footprint in the country to include laptops and desktops in the future. Apple has communicated ambitious plans for India over the next two to three years, aiming to establish a robust alternate supply chain and deepen existing partnerships.

In recent years, Apple has shifted a substantial portion of its iPhone assembly to India, a departure from its previous reliance on Chinese factories operated by Taiwanese assemblers. This transition is facilitated through Foxconn and Tata Electronics, leveraging India's production-linked incentive (PLI) schemes. Notably, Apple released the iPhone 15 series assembled in India on the first day of sales, simultaneously with China-made units.

Apple's strategic shift towards Indian manufacturing underscores its commitment to diversifying its supply chain and mitigating geopolitical risks, while also aligning with India's aspirations to become a global manufacturing hub.

