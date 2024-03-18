Apple gears up to introduce blood pressure monitoring to Watch Series 10: Mark Gurman
Apple is rumored to introduce blood pressure monitoring feature in Watch Series 10, following Samsung's lead. The feature is expected to help users track health changes. Apple and Google are negotiating to bring generative AI features to iPhones, potentially powered by Google Gemini.
Apple has been reportedly in the buzz since long with the rumors of introducing blood pressure monitoring feature to its Watch Series 10. Samsung has already introduced this feature on its Galaxy Watch 6 and Galaxy Watch 5 along with other heath suit functionalities.
