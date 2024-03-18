Apple is rumored to introduce blood pressure monitoring feature in Watch Series 10, following Samsung's lead. The feature is expected to help users track health changes. Apple and Google are negotiating to bring generative AI features to iPhones, potentially powered by Google Gemini.

Apple has been reportedly in the buzz since long with the rumors of introducing blood pressure monitoring feature to its Watch Series 10. Samsung has already introduced this feature on its Galaxy Watch 6 and Galaxy Watch 5 along with other heath suit functionalities. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Now, as per the latest edition of Bloomberg’s weekly newsletter, Mark Gurman has suggested that Apple is likely to introduce the blood-pressure monitoring feature to its Apple Watch Series 10. He mentioned that the company has given all signs to the new Apple Watch receiving a blood-pressure monitoring system this fall.

This reflects that the anticipated feature might appear as a part of the hardware and the previous devices of the Apple Watch Series might not be able to upgrade to the latest addition to the health suit features. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The California based tech giant has always been making news for saving lives because of its gadgets. Now, the anticipated feature will help the users to track changes and detect early signs of diseases like hypertension and heart related problems.

Those who do not know, Samsung is already offering several health related functionalities in its Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 6 series. It will be interesting to witness what Samsung could unveil next to stay ahead of the curve in the smartphone market, where Huawei is another major player experimenting with the smartwatch health suits.

Meanwhile, Apple and Google have actively negotiated the use of Gemini to power some of the generative AI features which are anticipated to come to iPhones this year, reported Gurman. This could be a groundbreaking deal for Google Gemini as the chatbot has landed into several controversies in recent times. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Reportedly, it is expected that Google could help Apple with the range of generative AI features such as writing essays, generating images and more.

