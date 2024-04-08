Apple gears up to introduce updated iPad Pro and iPad Air at May event with increased prices: Mark Gurman
Apple is preparing to unveil new iPad Pro and iPad Air models with advanced features and design enhancements, potentially leading to increased price points, as hinted by renowned tech analyst Mark Gurman.
Apple is gearing up for a highly-anticipated event in the second week of May, as hinted by the latest reports from Bloomberg's Power On newsletter by renowned tech analyst Mark Gurman.
