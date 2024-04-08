Apple is preparing to unveil new iPad Pro and iPad Air models with advanced features and design enhancements, potentially leading to increased price points, as hinted by renowned tech analyst Mark Gurman.

Apple is gearing up for a highly-anticipated event in the second week of May, as hinted by the latest reports from Bloomberg's Power On newsletter by renowned tech analyst Mark Gurman. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As per the report, the tech giant is set to unveil the latest iterations of its iPad Pro and iPad Air lineup, marking a significant moment for its tablet offerings after an extended period without updates.

Expectations are running high as media reports suggest that Apple is preparing to introduce innovative enhancements and fresh designs that could redefine the iPad experience for users. Among the anticipated releases are revamped 11-inch and 13-inch iPad Pro models, rumored to feature advanced OLED displays similar to those found in iPhones, promising richer contrasts and enhanced brightness for users. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In addition to the iPad Pro lineup, Apple is also expected to debut a larger 12.9-inch iPad Air, providing consumers with a compelling alternative boasting generous screen real estate. Moreover, it is speculated that Apple could release updated editions of its Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil accessories.

However, with innovation often comes a potential increase in price points, as hinted by Gurman in his latest newsletter. While exact pricing details remain undisclosed, consumers should prepare for potential hikes compared to current models. To recall, the current 11-inch iPad Pro has a starting price of $799, while the 12.9-inch version starts at $1099.

Even though there is a chance of increased prices, Apple is likely to offer an appealing and budget-friendly 12.9-inch iPad Air, which comes with a larger display without being too expensive. Information about the processor type, whether it is the speculated M2 or M3 chip, is still unknown. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Interestingly, there are speculations hinting at additional functionalities for the upcoming accessories. As per media reports, it is likely that the device might come with a possible squeeze gesture feature for the Apple Pencil. Additionally, the redesigned Magic Keyboard for the iPad Pro is anticipated to bridge the gap between tablet and laptop, boasting an aluminum base and an extended trackpad to boost productivity.

As anticipation mounts for the imminent launch of the iPad Pro and iPad Air, attention turns to future updates for the base model iPad and iPad mini, scheduled for later this year. Gurman suggests that these updates will bring minor enhancements, including a slight processor upgrade for the iPad Mini to keep up with changing user needs.

