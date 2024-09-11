In a much-anticipated event, Apple recently introduced its iPhone 16 series at the Glowtime event and confirmed the release of iOS 18 to the public on September 16. However, while the latest operating system update brings numerous new features, some users may choose to delay installation to avoid potential software bugs or app compatibility issues.

According to a 9To5 report, Apple will allow users to remain on iOS 17 while still receiving critical security updates to accommodate this.

Alongside the iOS 18.0 Release Candidate (RC) for public launch, Apple has also made the iOS 17.7 RC available for developers and beta testers, adds the publication. Although iOS 17.7 does not introduce any new features, it contains important bug fixes and security patches aimed at keeping iOS 17 secure for users who opt to delay upgrading.

Reportedly, the iOS 17.7 update is expected to become available to the general public at the same time as iOS 18 next week. Users will see both options in their iPhone or iPad settings and can decide whether to remain on iOS 17 with updated security protections or make the leap to iOS 18 for its enhanced features.

Apple has previously employed a similar strategy, continuing to provide security patches for iOS 16 after the release of iOS 17, particularly for devices unable to upgrade to the newer version. However, since iOS 18 will support all devices compatible with iOS 17, updates for iOS 17 will likely be phased out in the coming months.

This option gives users the flexibility to stay on a stable operating system without missing critical security updates, an essential choice for those relying on apps that may not immediately support iOS 18.

In addition to iOS 18, Apple is gearing up to launch a series of major software updates, including iPadOS 18, watchOS 11, tvOS 18, visionOS 2, and macOS Sequoia. All these updates are set to be released next week, providing a unified refresh across Apple’s entire ecosystem of devices.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!