Apple gives iPhone users choice: Stick with iOS 17 security updates or upgrade to iOS 18
At the Glowtime event, Apple unveiled the iPhone 16 series and confirmed iOS 18's public release on September 16. Users can reportedly opt to stay on iOS 17 while receiving security updates.
In a much-anticipated event, Apple recently introduced its iPhone 16 series at the Glowtime event and confirmed the release of iOS 18 to the public on September 16. However, while the latest operating system update brings numerous new features, some users may choose to delay installation to avoid potential software bugs or app compatibility issues.