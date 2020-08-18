Apple gives users more time to buy AppleCare after sales slow

Apple Inc. on Monday told retail and customer-support employees that the company is expanding the time period when customers can subscribe to its AppleCare service.

Consumers currently have a chance to sign up to the warranty-and-support program within 60 days of buying an Apple product. This subscription window is increasing to up to a year now in the U.S. and Canada.

“This gives customers another opportunity to protect their device and have access to all the AppleCare benefits," Apple wrote in a memo to staff seen by Bloomberg News. The company told employees the offer is available to customers who pay for AppleCare in full versus monthly payments, or for those that subscribe via installments on the Apple Card credit card.

AppleCare is Apple’s premium technical support offering for the iPhone, Mac, iPad and Apple Watch that covers accidental damage. In the case of the iPhone, the plan costs about $200 and greatly reduces the cost of repairs to cracked screens.

Giving consumers more time to buy AppleCare could increase sales of the offering and boost Apple’s digital services division. Apple Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook said recently that the Covid-19 pandemic has curbed AppleCare demand.

The updated program requires a user to have their device screened by an Apple retail employee to make sure it is not damaged before they can buy the plan.

