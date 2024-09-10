Apple Glowtime Event 2024: From iPhone 16 Series to Watch Series 10, here's everything announced
Apple launched the iPhone 16 series, including iPhone 16, 16 Plus, Pro, and Pro Max, during its annual event. New AirPods 4 and Apple Watch Series 10 were also unveiled, featuring advanced health monitoring and improved performance. Pre-orders begin September 13, with sales starting September 20.
Apple held its eagerly anticipated annual hardware event, unveiling the latest additions to its product lineup. The spotlight was on the new iPhone 16 series, which includes the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max. This highly celebrated tech event also showcased the launch of the AirPods 4, the Apple Watch Series 10, and an updated variant of the Apple Watch Ultra 2. Here is a comprehensive overview of what was announced at Apple’s Glowtime event 2024.