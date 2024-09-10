Apple held its eagerly anticipated annual hardware event, unveiling the latest additions to its product lineup. The spotlight was on the new iPhone 16 series, which includes the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max. This highly celebrated tech event also showcased the launch of the AirPods 4, the Apple Watch Series 10, and an updated variant of the Apple Watch Ultra 2. Here is a comprehensive overview of what was announced at Apple’s Glowtime event 2024.

iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus

Apple has launched its highly anticipated iPhone 16 series, which includes the standard iPhone 16 and the larger iPhone 16 Plus. In India, the iPhone 16 pricing starts at ₹79900 and the iPhone 16 Plus' pricing begins at ₹89900. Both models offer up to 512GB of storage and come in a variety of colors, including black, white, pink, teal, and ultramarine. Pre-orders for these devices begin on September 13, with sales starting on September 20.

The iPhone 16 features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with a peak brightness of up to 2,000 nits, enhanced Ceramic Shield protection, and the introduction of Dynamic Island. The iPhone 16 Plus, in comparison, sports a 6.7-inch display with identical specifications. Both models are powered by the 3nm A18 chipset, which includes a 6-core CPU, a 5-core GPU, and a 16-core neural engine. They run on iOS 18 and support advanced Apple Intelligence features, as demonstrated at WWDC 2024.

In terms of cameras, the iPhone 16 series includes a 48-megapixel wide-angle lens with 2x in-sensor zoom, a 12-megapixel ultrawide lens, and a 12-megapixel TrueDepth front camera. The devices also support Spatial video and photo capture. Connectivity options include 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth, GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. Apple has not disclosed battery capacities, which are expected to be detailed in future teardowns.

iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max

The iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max, the new flagship models, starting at ₹1,19,900 and ₹1,44, 900, respectively in India. Both models are available in storage options up to 1TB and come in four new color choices: Desert Titanium, Natural Titanium, White Titanium, and Black Titanium. Pre-orders for these devices will also start on September 13, with sales commencing on September 20.

These Pro models are equipped with the second-generation 3nm A18 Pro chip, promising significant performance improvements over previous generations. They feature larger displays compared to their predecessors, with the iPhone 16 Pro offering a 6.3-inch display and the Pro Max a 6.9-inch display. Both screens are Super Retina XDR OLED with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 2,000 nits.

The rear camera setup on these models includes a 48-megapixel wide lens, a 12-megapixel ultrawide lens, and a 12-megapixel telephoto lens with up to 5x optical zoom, enhanced by a 'tetraprism' periscope design. The front camera is a 12-megapixel TrueDepth system capable of 4K 120fps recording. The iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max also feature the Action button and a new Capture button for quick camera access. They support 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth, GPS, NFC, and a USB 3.0 Type-C port, with charging speeds of up to 27W via wired connection and 15W with MagSafe or Qi2 wireless charging.

AirPods 4

The new AirPods 4 have been introduced with two variants: one with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and one without. Priced at $129 (about Rs. 11,000) for the non-ANC version and $179 (approximately Rs. 15,000) for the ANC-equipped model, the AirPods 4 will be available for pre-order today and will hit the shelves on September 20.

AirPods 4 are powered by a new Apple H2 chip and feature a redesigned acoustic architecture aimed at improving sound quality. They come with ANC and a transparency mode, alongside advanced features such as personalized spatial audio, adaptive audio, and conversational awareness. The new earbuds also support gesture controls, including nodding to answer calls, and offer voice isolation. The updated USB Type-C charging case provides up to 30 hours of total playtime and supports wireless charging.

Apple Watch Series 10 and Watch Ultra 2

Apple also unveiled the Apple Watch Series 10 and Apple Watch Ultra 2. The Apple Watch Series 10 starts at $399 (roughly Rs. 33,000) for the GPS model, with the LTE version priced at $499. The Apple Watch Ultra 2, now available in a new Black Titanium color, is priced at $799 (approximately Rs. 67,000). Both models will be available for pre-order today and will go on sale on September 20.

The Apple Watch Series 10 boasts a new wide-angle OLED display with rounded corners, making it easier to interact with messages and passcodes. It features Apple's largest-ever display for the standard Apple Watch series, 40% brighter than previous models, and is also the thinnest at just 9.7mm. Powered by the new S10 chipset, the Series 10 supports enhanced performance and includes a new sleep apnea detection feature. This feature uses the watch’s accelerometer to monitor breathing patterns and analyze sleep quality.

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 continues to offer advanced features with a new color option and maintains its robust design. Both watches feature the latest in health and performance monitoring, alongside faster charging capabilities.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!