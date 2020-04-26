Apple, Google Covid-19 tracking tool to launch soon: How will it work

Apple and Google have been working on the contract-tracing tool (later changed to ‘exposure notification’) to combat the spread of novel coronavirus in the world since the beginning of this month. Recently, both the tech giants also announced that they were putting stronger privacy protections in their upcoming Covid-19 contact-tracing tool and will also launch a developers version of the same some time next week.

How is this new technology solution going to work:

In a ‘Frequently Asked Questions’ document released by Apple, the tech giants explain how the tool, once enabled, will aid contract-tracing efforts and help authorities and governments around the world to combat the spread of Covid-19. The tool, according to the FAQ, is a "two-phase exposure notification solution."

As already known, the Apple, Google coronavirus tracker uses the Bluetooth technology on smartphones, both Android and iOS, to aid contract-tracing.

Once the Bluetooth service is enabled, users’ devices will regularly send out a beacon via Bluetooth that includes a string of random numbers, which has nothing to do with the users' identity, and also change every 10-20 minutes for additional protection. This function will be performed by the tracker on every phone it has been enabled on and all these beacons will then be collected in the system as a list.

The FAQ goes on to explain that "At least once per day, the system will download a list of beacons that have been verified as belonging to people confirmed as positive for COVID-19 from the relevant public health authority. Each device will check the list of beacons it has recorded against the list downloaded from the server. If there is a match between the beacons stored on the device and the positive diagnosis list, the user may be notified and advised on steps to take next."

The document also assured that this tech will maintain user privacy and won’t collect location data from the device and won’t share identities of users to each other.

How is the technology going to reach you?

As the solution will be coming in two phases, in the first phase, Apple, Google will release application programming interfaces (APIs) which will then allow contact tracing apps from authorities to work across all smartphone devices.

Users can download the public health apps launched by the country's authorities via the respective app stores. This is where Apple and Google's technology comes into play.

Once you have downloaded the particular app and open it on your phones, the app will need your consent to the terms and conditions before the program is active.

Once you agree to the terms and conditions, the contact-tracing technology will become functional on your designated app.

Furthermore, if you do not wish to continue with the tool, you can manually switch it off. The document states, "The choice to use this technology rests with the user, and he or she can turn it off at anytime by uninstalling the contact tracing application or turning off exposure notification in Settings."

The document also mentioned that the companies plan to make these APIs available in May.

Moreover, in the second phase, which will be available in the coming months, the contract tracing technology will be functional at the operating system level. It essentially means a broader adoption to data access, which, according to the FAQ's is "vital to the success of contact tracing."

The technology at the second phase does not need an app to function till the time he or she is not detected with the infection. However, the tech will work after the operating system is installed by the user and he or she has opted in.

The document notes, "If a match is detected, the user will be notified, and if the user has not already downloaded an official app they will be prompted to download an official app and advised on next steps. Only public health authorities will have access to this technology and their apps must meet specific criteria around privacy, security, and data control."

Moreover, under a document published by Apple, the company also explained how they will roll back the tracking once the pandemic is taken under control. The document notes, “Google and Apple can disable the exposure notification system on a regional basis when it is no longer needed."

The highly accurate contract-tracing tech is the need of the hour to counter the spread of coronavirus and thus, the tracking capability of the upcoming tool has been one of the most frequently mentioned concerns on the forum of these tech companies.

