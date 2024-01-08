Apple, Google have removed THESE 2 e-SIM apps in India. Here's what you should know
Google and Apple have removed two eSIM offering apps, Airalo and Holafly, from the Indian version of their Play Store and App Store respectively, following an order from the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) last week. Notably, the DoT has also asked ISPs to block access to the websites of these apps in India.