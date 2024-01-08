Google and Apple have removed two eSIM offering apps, Airalo and Holafly, from the Indian version of their Play Store and App Store respectively, following an order from the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) last week. Notably, the DoT has also asked ISPs to block access to the websites of these apps in India.

Also Read | Beware of fake delivery scam! What to do if victim of cybercrime

According to a report in the Hindustan Times, companies need to obtain a no-objection certificate (NOC) from the DoT to begin selling eSIMs in India. Singapore-based Airalo and Spain-based Holafly have been removed as the two companies did not possess the necessary authorisation.

In addition, the DoT rules stipulate that eSIMs can only be sold through authorised dealers, who must ask customers for proof of identity such as a passport copy or visa before providing the SIM card. Authorised sellers must also provide details of these global SIMs to security agencies.

What are e-SIMs?

As per Apple, eSIM is an ‘industry-standard digital SIM that allows you to activate a mobile plan from your network provider without having to use a physical counterpart.’ iPhone users can install over 8 eSIMs and use up to two phone numbers at once.

Also Read | Fraud alert: Govt warns of work abroad scams, shares tips to identify fake job offers

Why were the two apps banned in India?

Government sources quoted by the Hindustan Times noted that fraudsters have been using eSIMs with international phone numbers to commit cybercrime in India.

An Economic Times report stated that while Airalo and Holafly have been shut down, other similar eSIM providers like Nomad eSIM and aloSIM are still available in India.

According to the latest NCRB report, cybercrime cases in India increased by 24.4 per cent in 2022, with 65,893 cases registered compared to 52,974 cases registered in the previous year.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!