Apple, Google warn users in over 150 countries of targeted cyber attacks: All you need to know

Apple and Google have delivered a new round of threat notifications to users worldwide earlier this week, warning that state-linked hackers may be attempting to compromise their devices. The alerts mark the latest effort by major tech companies to counter the growing market of commercial spyware and government-backed surveillance campaigns.

Fresh warnings sent across multiple countries Apple confirmed that it issued its latest batch of alerts on 2 December, although the company declined to specify how many users were affected or which groups were believed to be behind the activity. Apple said only that it has now sent notifications to users in more than 150 countries since it began the programme.

The company typically sends these warnings when it finds evidence suggesting a user has been singled out in sophisticated hacking attempts believed to be linked to state agencies or government contractors.

Google flags Intellexa Spyware activity Google announced on 3 December that it had notified all users it knows were targeted via Intellexa spyware tools. The effort, according to the company, involved “several hundred accounts” across a broad set of regions, including Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Angola, Egypt, Uzbekistan, Saudi Arabia, and Tajikistan.

Intellexa, a surveillance-technology vendor sanctioned by the United States, was accused by Google of continuing to operate and adapt despite restrictions. Executives connected to the organisation did not respond to requests for comment.

Growing scrutiny of commercial spyware Warnings from Apple, Google, and other technology companies have previously led to political inquiries and regulatory scrutiny. The European Union has launched investigations in the past after senior officials were found to have been targeted with similar tools.

Experts say these alerts disrupt surveillance campaigns by informing intended victims. John Scott-Railton, a senior researcher at Citizen Lab, noted that notifications often set off a chain of probes that can expose misuse of spyware. He said they are “frequently the first step towards meaningful accountability for abuses.”

Pressure mounts on global spyware industry The latest alerts underscore the persistence of the commercial spyware trade and the challenges governments and technology platforms face in containing its spread. As state-sponsored hacking tools evolve and proliferate, companies continue to signal that notification systems remain one of the few effective defences for those caught in the crosshairs of digital espionage.

