Apple hack: How to adjust the Liquid Glass transparency on your iPhone with iOS 26.1

Tech giant Apple’s latest update, iOS 26.1, quietly adds a feature that many users have been asking for, the ability to adjust the transparency of the Liquid Glass design. The change introduces a dedicated setting that lets iPhone owners control how see-through system elements appear across menus, notifications, and widgets.

Until now, users could only disable transparency completely through Accessibility settings, which flattened the interface and removed the layered aesthetic introduced in iOS 26. Interestingly, the new setting offers a middle ground, allowing a more readable, less reflective appearance without switching off the effect entirely.

How to find the new setting in your iPhone To access the feature, users must first update their iPhone to iOS 26.1 or later. The update is available for all devices that support iOS 26, including the iPhone 13 series and newer models such as the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 17.

After updating, the controls can be found under Settings > Display & Brightness > Liquid Glass. The new section introduces a simple menu that adjusts how much background detail shows through interface elements.

What are two transparency options with Liquid-glass design The menu provides two options: Clear and Tinted.

Clear keeps the original translucent appearance that debuted with iOS 26, preserving the full glass-like visual style.

Tinted reduces transparency, producing a slightly more solid look that can make text and icons easier to read, especially in bright light. A live preview shows both options in real time, making it easy to compare before choosing a preferred level.

