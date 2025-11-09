Apple hack: How to adjust the Liquid Glass transparency on your iPhone with iOS 26.1

Apple’s iOS 26.1 update introduces new controls for the Liquid Glass design, letting users adjust transparency levels for menus and widgets. The feature offers Clear and Tinted options, improving readability without turning off the visual effect entirely. Here's a step-by-step guide.

Govind Choudhary
Updated9 Nov 2025, 09:54 AM IST
Apple’s latest update, iOS 26.1, quietly adds a feature that many users have been asking for, the ability to adjust the transparency of the Liquid Glass design.
Tech giant Apple’s latest update, iOS 26.1, quietly adds a feature that many users have been asking for, the ability to adjust the transparency of the Liquid Glass design. The change introduces a dedicated setting that lets iPhone owners control how see-through system elements appear across menus, notifications, and widgets.

Until now, users could only disable transparency completely through Accessibility settings, which flattened the interface and removed the layered aesthetic introduced in iOS 26. Interestingly, the new setting offers a middle ground, allowing a more readable, less reflective appearance without switching off the effect entirely.

How to find the new setting in your iPhone

To access the feature, users must first update their iPhone to iOS 26.1 or later. The update is available for all devices that support iOS 26, including the iPhone 13 series and newer models such as the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 17.

After updating, the controls can be found under Settings > Display & Brightness > Liquid Glass. The new section introduces a simple menu that adjusts how much background detail shows through interface elements.

What are two transparency options with Liquid-glass design

The menu provides two options: Clear and Tinted.

  • Clear keeps the original translucent appearance that debuted with iOS 26, preserving the full glass-like visual style.

  • Tinted reduces transparency, producing a slightly more solid look that can make text and icons easier to read, especially in bright light.

A live preview shows both options in real time, making it easy to compare before choosing a preferred level.

While it is not a major overhaul, the update addresses one of the more common complaints about iOS 26’s design. The new transparency control gives users a way to tone down the glossy finish without resorting to accessibility settings, making the interface easier to use in a variety of lighting conditions.

