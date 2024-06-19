Apple halts Vision Pro 2 headset production, eyes budget-friendly AR launch
Apple has reportedly halted Vision Pro 2 AR headset development to prioritize a more affordable model for late 2025, aiming for a $1,500 price point. The cheaper version may compromise on features but retains advanced display tech.
California-based tech giant Apple Inc. has made a strategic decision to halt the advancement of its high-end augmented reality headset, the Vision Pro 2, opting instead to prioritize the development of a more cost-effective model set to debut by late 2025, as reported by GSM Arena.