California-based tech giant Apple Inc. has made a strategic decision to halt the advancement of its high-end augmented reality headset, the Vision Pro 2, opting instead to prioritize the development of a more cost-effective model set to debut by late 2025, as reported by GSM Arena.

Initially slated for a possible launch no sooner than August 2025, sources close to GSM Arena now reveal that Apple has scaled down its workforce dedicated to the Vision Pro 2 project and has communicated to suppliers about suspending further development.

This shift underscores Apple's new direction towards capturing a broader market segment with an affordable AR headset offering. While specific pricing details for the upcoming budget-friendly Vision headset remain speculative, reports from GSM Arena indicate that Apple is aiming for a price point around USD 1,500.

The economical version is expected to make certain compromises compared to the Pro model, potentially featuring a simplified headband, smaller speakers, and fewer cameras. However, reports also highlight Apple's challenge in striking the right balance between affordability and preserving essential features. Despite this, the cheaper Vision headset is anticipated to inherit advanced display technology from its Pro counterpart.

Apple is reportedly cautious about not compromising too much on functionalities that could reduce its appeal in a competitive market. Although the development of the Vision Pro 2 has been paused for now, the report added that there is a possibility of resuming work on the project in the future.

Currently, Apple's primary focus is refining and preparing the more accessible Vision model for its anticipated launch.

Meanwhile, Apple has officially announced the discontinuation of its Apple Pay Later service, which enabled users to borrow money and divide purchases into four payments without interest or fees. Apple has also confirmed that existing Pay Later loans can still be monitored through the Wallet app, but the service will not be issuing any new loans moving forward.

