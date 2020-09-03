Apple has 5 iPhones out of 10 most sold smartphones of 2020

The covid-induced disruption was a nothing less than a nightmare for the global smartphone makers. But experts are certain that the covid pandemic has only deferred the demand and not reduced it. Amidst the ongoing period of gloom, Apple has much to cheer for.

A report from Omdia, an analytics company, suggest that Apple has five iPhones in the top 10 best-sold phones in the first half of 2020. Apple's iPhone 11 was the world's best selling phone H1 2020, and no other smartphone even comes close.

Here are top ten most sold smartphones of 2020:

10) Apple iPhone 11 Pro

Apple iPhone 11 Pro sales stood at 6.7 million units, as per the Omdia report. Price starts at ₹106,600 onwards.

9) Xiaomi Redmi 8

Xiaomi shipped 6.8 million units of the Redmi 8 during H1 2020, as per the report. Price is at ₹9,999.

8) Xiaomi Redmi 8A

The most economical smartphone on the list is Xiaomi’s Redmi 8A with 7.3 million sales. Available price of ₹7,499.

7) iPhone 11 Pro Max

Apple sold 7.7 million units of the smartphone during the first half of the year 2020. The handset is available at ₹1,11,600 onwards.

6) Apple iPhone XR

Apple iPhone XR is ranked at number 6 on the list, with 8 million unit sales. Apple iPhone XR is available at a starting price of ₹47,500.

5) Apple iPhone SE

iPhone SE sales stand at 8.7 million units, as per Omdia report. In India, iPhone SE is selling at ₹37,900.

4) Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro

Xiaomi's first gaming smartphone was sold over 10.2 million units in first half of the 2020. Starting price of around ₹17,000.

3) Xiaomi Redmi Note 8

Redmi Note 8 smartphone that raked 11 million in sales, as per the report. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 is available at ₹12,799.

2) Samsung Galaxy A51

Samsung Galaxy A51 has 11.4 million sales. The handset is currently available at a starting price of ₹23,999.

1) Apple iPhone 11

Apple sold 37.7 million iPhone 11 in the first half of 2020, as per the report. iPhone 11 is currently available at a starting price of ₹64,900.

