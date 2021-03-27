Apple has designed a way to cool Macbooks better with ‘Deployable Feet’

“An electronic device can include a base portion, a display portion rotatably mounted to the base portion, and a deployable feature. The deployable feature can be deployed from a surface of the base portion by an actuation component coupled to the deployable feature. The deployable feature can support the electronic device, increase clearance above a support surface for one or more portions of the electronic device, and/or allow additional functionality for the electronic device," the patent application reads. Pictures in the patent seem to describe a motorized bottom panel that raises the laptop off its resting surface.