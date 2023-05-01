A recent study by Counterpoint Research shows that Apple Watch has the ‘highest stickiness for any smartwatch brand’ in the US. According to the study, roughly 80% of iPhone users in the US own an Apple Watch.

“Apple and iOS dominate the US smartphone market and iPhone users are more likely to adopt other Apple products due to their superior interoperability," said research analyst Matthew Orf.

“According to Apple Watch users, the most significant reason for selecting their current smartwatch was that they like the brand," Orf added.

Google Pixel users come second in the list with almost 71% Pixel phone owners stating that they own a Google Pixel Watch. According to Counterpoint Research, only 40% Samsung phone users use a Samsung Galaxy Watch.

As per the report, Apple sold about one Apple Watch for every three iPhones in the fourth quarter of 2022. The company managed to achieve a 56% share of the US smartwatch market in 2022. Samsung, on the other hand, sold only one Galaxy Watch for every 10 Galaxy smartphones in the US.

As per the survey respondents, health and activity tracking, notification access, and messaging and calling are the top three smartwatch features that one looks for. 77 per cent of the respondents stated that Apple was the most preferred brand for their next smartwatch.

“The share of respondents willing to pay $500 or more for their next smartwatch was double the share of those who stated they spent $500 or more on their current smartwatch, suggesting rising ASPs for the segment," the report mentioned.

According to senior analyst Arushi Chawla “Smartwatch users are overwhelmingly satisfied with their devices, citing health and fitness tracking, as well as notification access, as central uses. This suggests that there is room to educate consumers on the benefits of smartwatches in everyday life and further drive the adoption of the form factor."