Apple has ‘highest stickiness’ for smartwatch brand, nearly 80% iPhone users own an Apple Watch2 min read . Updated: 01 May 2023, 10:50 AM IST
Apple sold about one Apple Watch for every three iPhones in the fourth quarter of 2022. The company managed to achieve a 56% share of the US smartwatch market in 2022.
A recent study by Counterpoint Research shows that Apple Watch has the ‘highest stickiness for any smartwatch brand’ in the US. According to the study, roughly 80% of iPhone users in the US own an Apple Watch.
