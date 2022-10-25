Apple has new App Store rules for crypto and NFT payments: Details

Apple App Store new guidelines are now available. Among other things, the new rules explain the company’s policy towards payments made through non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and cryptocurrency. The Cupertino-based company now allows apps to trade in digital tokens and currencies -- provided those exchanges have the requisite regional licenses to operate where the app is distributed.
In the updated guidelines, Apple says that “apps may use in-app purchase to sell and sell services related to non-fungible tokens (NFTs), such as minting, listing, and transferring."
Apps will also be able to allow users to view their own NFTs, provided that NFT ownership does not unlock features or functionality within the app, the new rules state. In addition, apps may allow users to browse NFT collections owned by others. But again, the condition is that the apps may not include buttons, external links, or other calls to action that direct customers to purchasing mechanisms other than in-app purchase.
The iPhone maker specifically guides against any app functionality that lets NFT holders “unlock features or functionality within the app," which may have served as an oblique workaround to its payments rule. For the unversed, Apple charges a typical 30% fee on in-app purchases.
Apple has also revised 3.1.5(iii) rule of the App Store to add cryptocurrency exchanges. “Apps may facilitate transactions or transmissions of cryptocurrency on an approved exchange, provided they are offered only in countries or regions where the app has appropriate licensing and permissions to provide a cryptocurrency exchange", the rule now reads.
Cryptocurrency exchanges, such as Coinbase and Binance, already exist on the App Store. With the new guidelines, app developers will now have a little more guidance for their businesses. Apple iPhone and iPad users will still be able to display, browse and share their NFT collection with others in apps.