Apple has no easy road out of China

Apple has been selling Pro versions of each year’s iPhone family for the past three years, using enhancements such as a more powerful camera and premium materials to command a higher price point for Pro devices compared with each year’s mainline release. That gap is even greater this year as only the iPhone 14 Pro models got Apple’s latest in-house processor while the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus devices are using last year’s A15 chip. The iPhone 14 and 14 Plus models currently have little-to-no wait time on Apple’s online store, while delivery times for the two Pro designs are currently around Dec. 28.

