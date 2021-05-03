Apple has two trillion reasons to fight for the App Store
- Service margins are at a record and have been a key underpinning of Apple’s surging market value
Apple Inc.’s lawyers’ have an unenviable task: Defending a key underpinning of a $2 trillion enterprise comes with high stakes.
The outcome of the bench trial between Apple and Epic Games, which gets under way Monday, is far from certain. And even a ruling there may not settle the issue for some time, as the legal and financial muscle on both sides makes appeals a near certainty.
