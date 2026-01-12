Apple Health app tipped for major redesign, food tracking and video features in iOS 26.4

Apple is reportedly preparing a significant refresh of its Health app, with a redesigned interface, deeper food tracking tools and a new video-based health service all expected to arrive later this year as part of iOS 26.4.

According to 9To5Mac, the upgrades could underline Chief Executive Tim Cook’s long-stated view that health will be one of Apple’s most important contributions to society. Reports suggest the changes are now close to completion and could reach users within the next few months.

Health app set for design overhaul? According to the publication, Apple plans to introduce a refreshed design for the Health app in iOS 26.4. The update is expected to bring a new layout for health categories and a simpler way for users to log key metrics.

While Apple has not shared detailed visuals, the aim appears to be improving usability as the app continues to expand in scope. With more data points and features added each year, simplifying navigation has become increasingly important.

If the current timeline holds, the iOS 26.4 beta could arrive as early as next month, followed by a public release in the spring.

Food tracking could take centre stage One of the most notable additions expected in the revamped Health app is a dedicated food and meal tracking feature. Apple currently allows limited nutrition data entry, such as caffeine and carbohydrates, but has largely stayed away from comprehensive calorie and meal logging.

The upcoming feature is expected to help users monitor their calorie intake and support weight management goals. By doing so, Apple would be moving into territory currently dominated by apps like MyFitnessPal and services such as Noom.

Reports indicate that development on food tracking is progressing rapidly, suggesting Apple is now confident about expanding into this area after years of caution.

New health-focused video service planned? Apple is also said to be working on a new video service focused on health education and guidance, similar in concept to Apple Fitness+. While the final name has not been confirmed, the service could offer expert-led videos covering a wide range of health topics.

The report suggests Apple plans to collaborate with doctors, nutritionists, sleep specialists, mental health professionals, physical therapists and cardiologists. These experts would create short, practical videos designed to help users better understand and manage their health.