Tim Cook kickstarts Apple 'Hi, Speed' event with HomePod Mini launch

Apple launched a new version of the HomePod. The HomePod smart speaker comes integrated with Siri. The HomePod Mini, as the name suggests is a smaller version of the Apple HomePod.

The new HomePod Mini comes with a fabric cover and unlike previous versions of HomePod, the new speakers come with rounder design language.

The HomePod Mini gets Apple S5 Chip and gets computational audio.

Like the full-size HomePod, the HomePod Mini still features a mesh fabric exterior in both black and white colors, along with a small display on top to show the Siri waveform. The new model is more of a short, spherical shape, however, instead of the more oblong design of the original.

The HomePod Mini will work as a home intercom system that can funtions within the Apple ecosystem. The intercom system connects different Apple products.

Apple claims that the device comes with some safety features to keep user data encrypted.

The HomePod Mini will be available for $99 and will be open for pre-booking from 6 Nov and will sell in US from 16 Nov. The speaker will be available in two colour variants, white and grey.

