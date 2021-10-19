Apple HomePod mini updated with new colours, Siri integration for Music

Apple HomePod mini comes with the Intercom facility which allows people to communicate with family members in the house through a network of compatible smart speakers

Apple added three new colours - orange, yellow and blue - to the HomePod mini line-up along with the existing white and space grey finishes in the latest update for compact smart speaker. The Cupertino tech giant also announced integrating its voice assistant Siri to its Apple Music service with the new Voice Plan worth ₹49 per month. All this would be available in November, Apple said during its Unleashed event on Monday, where it launched the next-generation MacBook Pro with M1 Pro and M1 Max chipsets and the third-generation AirPods with spatial audio and design overhaul.

Apple HomePod mini comes with the Intercom facility which allows people to communicate with family members in the house through a network of the smart speaker. It also works with iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, AirPods, and CarPlay, everyone in the household can receive and send Intercom messages if they are close to these devices.

Apple HomePod mini comes with the Intercom facility which allows people to communicate with family members in the house through a network of the smart speaker. It also works with iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, AirPods, and CarPlay, everyone in the household can receive and send Intercom messages if they are close to these devices.

Later this year, multi-user voice recognition through Siri will be available in all regions where HomePod mini is available so everyone in the home can enjoy music curated specifically for them, access personal playlists, use Personal Requests, and more.

Siri will also automatically adjust the speaking volume on HomePod mini based on the room environment and volume of the user. Siri will also support diverse voice options for English speakers in the US, so users can choose the voice that speaks to them right from the start when they set up their device.

Multi-room audio with AirPlay 2 will give users the option to play different content in different rooms of the house. This will need multiple HomePod devices or AirPlay 2 compatible speakers, though.

Meanwhile, the Voice plan will integrate Siri with the Apple Music subscription, which will allow the voice assistant to curate playlists in real time as per the user's demand.

