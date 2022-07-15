Apple ID sharing can make a digital mess. Here’s how to clean it up

There’s something to be said about a digital clean slate. After saving your iCloud data, take an inventory of your apps: ones you no longer need, those that can be re-downloaded for free, and apps that will cost you up front again. Games that charge a high price to download will be lost unless you pay all over again. However, you could at least restore your progress if they’re linked to in-app accounts.

{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}