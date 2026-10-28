Apple iMac M6 price in India revealed: Features, pre-order date and sale details

Apple has launched its new M6-powered iMac in India, targeting households, students, creators and small businesses looking for an all-in-one desktop computer. The new iMac, announced on 27 October, will feature upgraded connectivity options, faster processing and better on-device artificial intelligence (AI) features. The price starts from ₹1,74,900.

The new iMac features the same 24-inch 4.5K Retina display but has been upgraded to Apple's new M6 chip, which delivers up to five times the on-device AI performance of the previous-generation M4 chip. The desktop also offers better graphics performance and more modern wireless connectivity, Apple said. The pre-orders will open on 28 October, and sales will begin on 6 November.

Apple iMac M6 price in India and availability The new iMac is available in two main configurations. The base model comes equipped with a 10-core CPU and 10-core GPU for ₹1,74,900. The new and more expensive variant features a 12-core CPU and 12-core GPU and is priced at ₹1,99,900.

The base configuration of Apple's education pricing is ₹1,68,900, and the higher-end is ₹1,87,900. The desktop will come in seven colour options – blue, green, pink, yellow, purple, orange and silver.

Apple iMac M6 features and performance

View full Image View full Image The new 14-inch MacBook Pro with M6 combines next-generation performance. ( Apple )

The M6 chip offers much more powerful CPU and graphics processing power, with Apple adding Neural Accelerators to each of the chip's graphics cores for AI workloads. The new iMac boasts up to five times faster on-device AI performance compared to the M4 iMac and up to 18 times faster than the company's most popular Intel-chip-based iMac, according to the company.

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The desktop is running macOS 27, featuring Apple Intelligence and Siri AI. These capabilities are designed to help users write and edit text, find information across applications and perform tasks using personal context. AI models can also be executed locally on the device for supported workloads, eliminating dependency on cloud processing.

Display, connectivity and other features The new iMac will have the same 24-inch 4.5K Retina display and a six-speaker audio system, along with a 12 MP Centre Stage camera. The connectivity features include Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6, up to four Thunderbolt 4 ports on some configurations and up to two external 6K displays.

Apple also claims that storage delivers up to twice the read and write speeds of the previous generation. Colour-matching accessories are included.