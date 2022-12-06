Apple in legal trouble: Women accuses AirTag for letting stalkers track victims

Monday's lawsuit seeks unspecified damages for U.S. owners of iOS or Android-based devices who were tracked by AirTag or are "at risk" of being stalked because of Apple's alleged negligence. The California-based technology company has acknowledged that "bad actors" have tried misusing Airtags. To recall, in February, Apple announced planned upgrades to make it easier to find the devices, and warn users faster that unknown AirTags might be "traveling with them."