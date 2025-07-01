Apple in talks to bring Claude or ChatGPT for powering Siri's next big update: Here's what we know

Apple is in talks with Anthropic and OpenAI to potentially upgrade Siri using their AI models, moving away from its own technology. Initial tests favored Anthropic's AI, but financial disagreements could shift Apple's focus to OpenAI or alternative partners for this initiative.

Written By Aman Gupta
Published1 Jul 2025, 11:10 AM IST
Apple could use a third party model to power its AI features
Apple is considering using third party artificial inellgence models from Anthropic or OpenAI in order to power a new version of Siri, according to a report by Bloomberg. The Cueprtino based tech giant has talked with both companies about using their large language models for Siri. 

Currenty, most of Apple's AI features are run using its in-house technology but that it calls Apple Foundation Models. The company had also been planning to give Siri a new update using the same technology and was reportedly aiming for a 2026 release date. 

Apple's move towards third-party AI in iPhones: 

Notably, Apple began to evaluate using external AI models on the behest of Siri Chief Mike Rockwell and software engineering head Craig Federighi. The two executives were given charge of Siri after the duties were rmoved from John Giannandrea and the top executive was sidelines in response of Apple Intelligence and Siri feature delays. 

After taking charge, Rockwell instructed his new group to examine whether Siri would do a better job of handling queries using Apple's AI models or third party technology like Claude, ChatGPT or Gemini. 

The Bloomberg report notes that after multiple rounds of testing Rockwell and other executives found that Anthropic's AI technology was most promising for Siri's needs. 

This condlusion led to Apple's vice president of corporate development, Adrian Perica, to begin discussions with Anthropic for using Claude for powring Siri. 

Reportedly, Apple has discussed with Anthropic and OpenAI the possibility of running a custom version of Claude and ChatGPT that could run on Apple's Private Cloud Compute servers - the same infrastructure that it currently uses to operate its more sophisticated in-house models. 

Notably, Apple and Anthropic have had initial disagreements over financial terms. The AI startup is looking to get a multibillion-dollar annual fees for using its AI on iPhones that increases sharply every year. The report suggests that initial disagreements could lead to Apple working with OpenAI or other companies if it moves with the plan of using third-party models. 

