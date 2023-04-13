Apple in talks with suppliers to make MacBooks in Thailand: Report2 min read . Updated: 13 Apr 2023, 11:26 AM IST
- Apple already has been mass producing its Apple Watch in Thailand for more than a year
US-based technology major Apple Inc is reportedly in talks with suppliers to make MacBooks in Thailand. According to a report by Nikkei, the move is part of the company's ongoing efforts to expand its manufacturing presence beyond China amid geopolitical uncertainties.
