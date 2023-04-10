Apple Inc.’s personal computer shipments declined by 40.5% in the first quarter2 min read . Updated: 10 Apr 2023, 01:42 PM IST
Apple Inc.’s personal computer shipments declined by 40.5% in the first quarter, marking a tough start to the year for PC makers still grappling with a glut of unsold inventory.
