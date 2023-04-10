Apple Inc.’s personal computer shipments declined by 40.5% in the first quarter

According to IDC's latest report, the combined shipments of all PC makers suffered a significant 29% drop to 56.9 million units in the first quarter of 2023. This decline brings shipments below the levels of early 2019, as the surge in demand due to remote work during the pandemic has dissipated. The market leaders, including Lenovo Group Ltd., Dell Technologies Inc., and HP Inc., experienced declines of over 24%, with Lenovo and Dell both seeing drops of over 30%. Even Asustek Computer Inc., which rounded out the top 5, experienced a significant decline of 30.3%. The slowdown in PC shipments appears to be a widespread issue affecting all major brands in the industry.