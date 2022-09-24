Apple India Diwali sale announced: Date, expected offers and more

Going by the offer announced last year, this free gift could be free AirPods. To recall, Apple offered free AirPods with iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini. It is expected that Apple may bundle free AirPods with last year's iPhone 13.
Apple has announced a festive sale on its website. As per a teaser on Apple India Store, the company’s ‘limited-time offer’ begins on September 26. The iPhone maker has not revealed deals that may be available during the sale, but it is likely that Apple may offer free gifts with the purchase of iPhones from its website.
Apple iPhone 13 was launched in 2021 with a starting price of ₹79,900. Its price was slashed to ₹69,900 with the launch of iPhone 14 series earlier this month. The ongoing Flipkart Big Billion Days and Amazon Great Indian Festival sales offer huge discounts on the smartphones. Apple iPhone 13 is currently listed at a discounted price of ₹57,990 on Flipkart. There is an exchange discount of up to ₹16,900 on old iPhones and Android phones. In addition, there is a 5% cashback for Flipkart Axis Bank credit card holders.
Similarly, the iPhone 12 64GB variant is selling for ₹42,999 during the Great Indian Festival Sale. Moreover, customers can save more by purchasing it with an SBI Bank card or Debit card to receive an additional instant discount worth up to ₹3,000 (including the bonus discount). This can bring down the effective price of the iPhone 12 to as low as ₹39,999. Notably, this could be the one of the lowest prices on the iPhone 12 since its launch.
Both Amazon and Flipkart sale started on September 23 this year. The annual festive sales will continue till September 30. However, the sales are likely to be extended like the past years.
