With Apple launching its first-ever online store in India on Wednesday with slew of services and offers, the buzz around trade-in options or exchange offers to fetch an iPhone at a discounted price has been doing the rounds.

The Apple online store will provide customers with the same premium experience found in Apple Store locations around the world, delivered by online team members who are ready to offer their expertise, Apple said in a statement.

Such offers include direct customer support, trade-ins or exchange offers for used smartphones and iPhones, student discounts, contactless delivery and more.

What is trade-in option?

In one of the major services provided by the Cupertino-based smartphone giant across the world, Apple will allow trade-in options for its iPhone models.

This essentially means that customers can now exchange any "eligible smartphone" or credit towards a new iPhone available on the site.

To do this, you will first have to select the iPhone model you wish to purchase, answer a few simple questions about your existing smartphone and the store will provide a trade-in value up to ₹35,000 that can be used to lower the price of a new iPhone. Customers will then have to pay the remaining value either in full or EMI to complete their purchase.

List of smartphones eligible for trade-in option for an iPhone model along with the discount value:

Samsung Galaxy S10 - Up to ₹23,020

Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus - Up to ₹29,765

Samsung Galaxy S10e - Up to ₹19,650

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus - Up to ₹36,230

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 - Up to ₹27,175

Samsung Galaxy S9 - Up to ₹13,140

Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus - Up to ₹13,020

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 - Up to ₹18,395

Samsung Galaxy A51 - Up to ₹11,545

Samsung Galaxy A71 - Up to ₹13,975

Samsung Galaxy A70 - Up to ₹9,710

Samsung Galaxy A70s - Up to ₹10,565

Samsung Galaxy A80 - Up to ₹11,310

OnePlus 7 - Up to ₹15,655

OnePlus 7T - Up to ₹19,170

OnePlus 6T - Up to ₹14,850

In case of exchanging an older iPhone for a new iPhone model, Apple mentioned all iPhones from iPhone 5S and above are eligible for exchange offer at a discounted price.

Below is the discounted value for every iPhone model:

iPhone XS Max - Up to ₹35,000

iPhone XS - Up to ₹34,000

iPhone XR - Up to ₹24,000

iPhone X - Up to ₹28,000

iPhone 8 Plus - Up to ₹21,000

iPhone 8 - Up to ₹17,000

iPhone 7 Plus - Up to ₹17,000

iPhone 7 - Up to ₹12,000

iPhone 6s Plus - Up to ₹9,000

iPhone 6s - Up to ₹8,000

iPhone 6 Plus - Up to ₹8,000

iPhone 6 - Up to ₹6,000

iPhone SE (1st generation) - Up to ₹5,000

iPhone 5s - Up to ₹3,000

Apple also clarified that trade-in values will vary based on the condition, year and configuration of your trade-in device and is computed on Maximum Retail Price. "You must be at least 18 years old to be eligible to trade in. Not all devices are eligible. Trade-in values are conditional upon the received device matching the details you provided when the estimate was made and subsequent verification at collection. Apple reserves the right to refuse or limit the quantity of any device for any reason," the company said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Apple is also providing various offers on modes of payment on its site. You can pay with credit and debit card, credit card EMI, RuPay, UPI, Net Banking and credit card on delivery.

Currently, Apple is offering a cashback of 6% (up to Rs. 10,000) of the cart value on purchases made using HDFC Bank credit cards for a limited time. The cashback will only be offered on cart value of ₹20,900 or more and this offer. The offer is live till 16 October, 2020.

