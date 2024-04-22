Apple India stores record strong first-year sales; tech giant likely to open outlets in Pune, Bengaluru & Noida: Report
Apple's two flagship stores in India, having completed their first year, posted revenue of ₹190-210 crore each, meeting Apple's expectations. The company plans further expansion with new outlets in Pune, Bengaluru, and Noida.
Apple's two flagship stores in India, which completed their first year of operations this month, have reported impressive revenues of ₹190-210 crore each for the last fiscal year, The Economic Times reported.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message