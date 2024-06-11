WWDC 2024: Apple Intelligence, ChatGPT in Siri, iOS18 and other major announcements
Apple introduces Apple Intelligence for AI and Siri revamp with ChatGPT integration. iOS 18 offers home screen customization, redesigned Control Centre, Messages via Satellite. iPadOS 18 adds Maths Notes calculator and Smart Script for note-taking.
Apple made a number of significant announcements at its WWDC 2024 event on Monday, including its debut into the world of AI with Apple Intelligence, a major AI-powered revamp of Siri, and the introduction of iOS 18, iPadOS 18, VisionOS 2, macOS Sequoia and WatchOS11. The Tim Cook-led company also announced integration with ChatGPT across its various operating systems, while maintaining a focus on user privacy.