Apple CEO Tim Cook has confirmed that the Cupertino-based tech giant will roll out Apple Intelligence to users in a localized version of English in India and several other countries.

While Apple Intelligence can already be used by iPhone 16 and iPhone 15 Pro users in India, they had to go into the settings and change their default language to English (US). Presumably after a new iOS 18 update in April, eligible iPhone users will be able to access Apple's AI features in iOS 18 without changing their default language setting.