Business News/ Technology / News/  Apple Intelligence coming to India in April, Tim Cook confirms: Here’s what it means for iPhone users

Apple Intelligence coming to India in April, Tim Cook confirms: Here’s what it means for iPhone users

Aman Gupta

Apple CEO Tim Cook announced that Apple Intelligence will be available in localized English in India and other countries, along with support for additional languages including French, German, and Spanish starting in April.

Apple's most AI features may not be introduced with iOS 18 this year.

Apple CEO Tim Cook has confirmed that the Cupertino-based tech giant will roll out Apple Intelligence to users in a localized version of English in India and several other countries.

While Apple Intelligence can already be used by iPhone 16 and iPhone 15 Pro users in India, they had to go into the settings and change their default language to English (US). Presumably after a new iOS 18 update in April, eligible iPhone users will be able to access Apple's AI features in iOS 18 without changing their default language setting.

Speaking during an earnings call on Thursday, Cook said, “In April, we’re bringing Apple Intelligence to more languages, including French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Spanish, Japanese, Korean, and simplified Chinese, as well as localised English to Singapore and India."

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Aman Gupta

Aman is a tech nerd at heart and a journalist by profession. He is passionate about unpacking the latest trends and making technology understandable for everyone. Outside of the newsroom, Aman is usually tinkering with a new gadget, lost in a great book, or concocting the perfect cup of coffee.
