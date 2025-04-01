Apple Intelligence debuts on Vision Pro with visionOS 2.4 update: AI-powered features, spatial content and more

Apple has officially released visionOS 2.4 on Monday, bringing a suite of new features to its Apple Vision Pro headset. This latest update introduces Apple Intelligence, a collection of AI-driven tools. Additionally, the update debuts the Spatial Gallery app, enhances the Guest User experience, and introduces the Apple Vision Pro app for iPhone to streamline content discovery.

Apple Intelligence comes to Vision Pro With visionOS 2.4, Apple Intelligence debuts to Vision Pro, offering users a range of writing tools that improve text refinement. The new Writing Tools allow users to rewrite, proofread, and summarise text within apps such as Mail, Notes, and third-party applications. The Rewrite function lets users adjust the tone of their text, making it more professional, friendly, or concise. Proofread checks grammar and structure, while Summarise extracts key points from lengthy text. Furthermore, users can leverage ChatGPT through the Compose tool to generate content effortlessly.

Another major addition is Image Playground, which enables users to create personalised images based on themes, costumes, and locations. This feature is integrated into apps such as Messages and Freeform, allowing users to generate custom images, including ones based on their own photos.

Apple Intelligence also introduces Genmoji, a tool that lets users create original emojis simply by describing them. These can be used within messages, as stickers, or as Tapback reactions. Additionally, Smart Reply in Messages and Mail provides AI-powered quick response suggestions, ensuring users never miss addressing key points in conversations.

A new natural language search feature in the Photos app allows users to find specific moments in images and videos just by describing them. Apple has also introduced Create a Memory Movie, which utilises AI to arrange photos and videos into an organised storyline, complete with a narrative arc.

Curated Spatial Content with Spatial Gallery visionOS 2.4 introduces the Spatial Gallery, a new app that curates spatial photos, videos, and panoramas across various categories, including art, culture, sports, and travel.

New Vision Pro App for iPhone Apple is also launching the Apple Vision Pro app for iPhone, designed to simplify content discovery and app management for Vision Pro users. The app includes a Discover section, featuring recommendations for notable apps, games and immersive experiences. A My Vision Pro page provides essential device information, tips, and details about ZEISS Optical Inserts for users who require vision correction.