Apple introduces Creator Studio Subscription for video, music and design professionals: How much it costs

Apple has unveiled Apple Creator Studio, a new subscription bundle that brings together its professional creative software under a single plan. The service is aimed at creators working across video, music, imaging and design, and will be available via the App Store from January 28.

One subscription for Apple’s creative tools Apple Creator Studio combines several of the company’s flagship pro apps, many of which were previously sold separately or split across different subscriptions. The bundle includes Final Cut Pro, Logic Pro and Pixelmator Pro on both Mac and iPad, while Motion, Compressor and MainStage are available on Mac.

Apple says the move is intended to make its creative ecosystem easier to access, particularly for users who work across multiple disciplines. Customers who prefer one-time purchases can still buy individual Mac versions of the apps outright.

Final Cut Pro adds AI-powered editing features Final Cut Pro on Mac and iPad gains a range of new tools designed to speed up video editing. Transcript Search allows editors to find clips by typing spoken words, while Visual Search makes it possible to locate footage by searching for objects or actions within scenes.

A new Beat Detection feature adds a visual beat grid to the timeline, helping users align cuts with music more accurately. On iPad, Final Cut Pro also introduces Montage Maker, which uses AI to generate an initial edit by identifying visual highlights. The tool supports automatic cropping for vertical formats, catering to social media creators.

Motion and Compressor are included in full, with Motion offering tools such as Magnetic Mask for isolating subjects without a green screen, and Compressor handling advanced export and delivery settings.

Logic Pro expands AI-assisted music creation Logic Pro on Mac and iPad also receives new intelligent features. Synth Player joins the Session Player system, generating electronic and bass performances that users can adjust with simple controls. Chord ID analyses audio or MIDI recordings and turns them into editable chord progressions, reducing the need for manual transcription.

The Sound Library has been expanded with additional royalty-free loops and samples. iPad users gain Quick Swipe Comping and natural language search for sounds. MainStage is included as part of the subscription, supporting live performance setups on Mac.

Pixelmator Pro makes its iPad debut Pixelmator Pro is launching on iPad for the first time as part of Creator Studio. The app features a touch-focused interface with full Apple Pencil support and seamless project syncing between Mac and iPad.

New tools include advanced masking, image upscaling, automatic composition features and a Warp tool for reshaping layers. Apple says the app is optimised for Apple silicon to deliver high performance on supported devices.

Productivity apps gain premium content Keynote, Pages and Numbers remain free for all users, but Creator Studio subscribers gain access to additional premium templates, curated assets and new AI-driven tools. These include image generation, layout clean-up, presentation drafting from text outlines and formula creation in Numbers.

Apple notes that these productivity apps will continue to receive regular updates regardless of the subscription.

Pricing and availability in India Apple Creator Studio is priced at Rs. 399 per month or Rs. 3,999 per year in India, with a one-month free trial. Students and educators can subscribe at a discounted rate of Rs. 199 per month or Rs. 1,999 per year. Family Sharing is supported for up to six users.

Apple is also offering up to three months of free access with the purchase of a new Mac or eligible iPad.