Apple introduces Game Mode for iPhone with iOS 18; enhanced gaming in AAA titles
In a surprising addition to iOS 18 announced at WWDC, Apple introduced a new feature aimed at enhancing the gaming experience on iPhones: Game Mode. This innovative mode promises to optimize the performance of your device during intense gaming sessions, offering a smoother and more immersive experience.